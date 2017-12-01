Rams' Robert Woods: Hopeful for Week 14 return
Head coach Sean McVay is hopeful Woods (shoulder) can return Week 14 versus the Eagles, but "a more realistic target" is Dec. 17 in Seattle, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Woods hasn't officially been ruled out for this Sunday's game at Arizona, but McVay's comments have sounded the death knell for a second consecutive absence. Absent from practice Thursday, Woods is instead focusing on rehabilitation of his left shoulder. As long as he's sidelined, the trio of Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds will serve as the top wideouts in the Rams offense.
