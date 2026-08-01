Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Ravens' Adisa Isaac: Passes physical, removed from PUP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Isaac (elbow) was removed from the active/PUP list Friday after passing a physical, Clifton Brown and Quentin Corpuel of the Ravens' official site report.

Isaac was sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to a dislocated elbow that he sustained during the preseason. The Penn State product has been cleared to participate in practice and will use training camp to make his case for a rotational role at edge rusher behind starters Trey Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson. Isaac appeared in just four regular-season games during his rookie year in 2024, finishing with four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense while contributing both on defense and special teams.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!