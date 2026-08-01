Ravens' Adisa Isaac: Passes physical, removed from PUP

Isaac (elbow) was removed from the active/PUP list Friday after passing a physical, Clifton Brown and Quentin Corpuel of the Ravens' official site report.

Isaac was sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to a dislocated elbow that he sustained during the preseason. The Penn State product has been cleared to participate in practice and will use training camp to make his case for a rotational role at edge rusher behind starters Trey Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson. Isaac appeared in just four regular-season games during his rookie year in 2024, finishing with four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense while contributing both on defense and special teams.