Ravens' Adisa Isaac: Starting training camp on PUP

The Ravens placed Isaac (elbow) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Isaac spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve while recovering from a procedure to repair a dislocated elbow that he suffered during the preseason. Once fully healthy, he will be eligible to fully participate in training camp practices and preseason games. Isaac has appeared in just four regular-season games for the Ravens since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so his participation in training camp is crucial.