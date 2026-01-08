Gilman posted 90 total tackles (50 solo), nine passes defensed and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Gilman began the season with the Chargers and appeared in five games prior to being dealt to the Ravens in early October. The 28-year-old from Notre Dame was a huge addition to Baltimore's defense, as the team allowed 35.4 points per game prior to his arrival and just 17.0 after. Gilman tallied a career-high 90 stops while recording the second-most passes defensed of his career (nine) as well. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he's likely to draw significant interest from teams in need of secondary help.