Levine inked a one-year contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old served as the team's special-teams captain in 2019, seeing 172 defensive and 308 special-teams snaps through 16 games. Over that span, Levine produced 14 tackles (12 solo). Heading into the 2020 season, he'll likely serve as a special-teams savant while playing sparingly on defense.

