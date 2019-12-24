Clark recorded two tackles (one solo) and four passes defensed across 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Clark had an eye for the ball Sunday, as he nearly doubled his pass defensed season-total during the contest. The third-year safety has played in 75 percent of the defensive snaps this season but could be given limited reps Sunday against the Steelers, as the Ravens have already locked up the top seed in the AFC.