Clark finished Sunday's 31-24 win over the Jets with seven tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Clark continues to start at safety for Detroit with with Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) both on the PUP list. Clark logged just a 45 percent defensive snap share in Week 1, but he upped that to 86 percent in Week 2 before playing every one of the Lions' 61 defensive snaps in Week 3. The veteran defender came up with a huge play late in the contest, sacking Jets QB Geno Smith and causing him to fumble with less than a minute remaining and New York nearing the red zone while trailing by seven points. The sack was Clark's first since he played for the Jets in 2024.

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