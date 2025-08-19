Hopkins (knee) is participating in practice Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hopkins didn't practice Monday, so even if he's limited to individual drills Tuesday, it's encouraging to see the veteran wideout back on the field. Baltimore figures to fully prioritize getting Hopkins back to full health ahead of Week 1 against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 7, so even if the starters take the field during Saturday's preseason finale against Washington, the 33-year-old receiver could be held out.