Baltimore signed Jackson to its active roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson, who initially signed a practice-squad deal with Baltimore, was elevated for the third and final time in Week 13. Across his first three appearances of the season, the veteran wideout secured five of eight targets for 100 yards. Now that he's signed to the active roster, Jackson figures to garner a similar role in the Ravens' passing attack for the remainder of the season, but given Lamar's current knee injury, Baltimore may struggle to create much traction through the air.