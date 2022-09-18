Duvernay was forced out of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Dolphins with a concussion.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Duvernay caught both of his targets for 42 yards and returned a kickoff for a 103-yard TD. The wideout/returner will now look to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of next weekend's contest against the Patriots.
