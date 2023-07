Stone left practice Monday with a left leg injury, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore in Baltimore reports.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said after practice that he needed to find out more about the injury. The safety played in all 17 games (including seven starts) last season and recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that span. Stone is competing for a backup free safety role behind Marcus Williams in 2023.