Edwards rushed four times for 21 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Edwards was the second Ravens running back to log a touch Saturday behind Justice Hill, and he put together an efficient showing overall with his limited opportunity. Edwards will be playing out the final year of his contract in 2023 and is reportedly all the way back from his September 2021 ACL tear, and he likely has the inside track to the No. 2 running back job behind J.K. Dobbins (PUP-undisclosed) once the regular season begins.