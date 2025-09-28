Likely (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Likely, who underwent a procedure during training camp to address a small fracture in his foot, missed he Ravens' first three games, but after upgrading to full practice participation Friday, the tight end was deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. In his return to the mix against Kansas City, Likely will bolster a Baltimore TE corps that also includes Mark Andrews -- who is on the heels of recording a 6-91-2 line on six targets Week 3 -- and Charlie Kolar. In that context, it remains to be seen what Likely's volume will be out of the gate, but as the season progresses, there should opportunities for both Andrews and Likely to produce in Baltimore's offense.