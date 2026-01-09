Likely finished the season with 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown on 36 targets.

It was a tough season for Likely, who was poised to build on his career year from 2024 when he had 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns. Instead, Likely posted career lows across the board and also missed three games. In fairness, Likely suffered a foot injury in camp that required surgery, which could explain the drop-off in production. There were also contextual issues. Lamar Jackson missed some time, and Baltimore ended up with the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, along with the fewest pass attempts. Likely is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with Mark Andrews having recently inked an extension in Baltimore, it's fair to wonder if Likely will be playing elsewhere in 2026.