Likely (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, offensive coordinator Todd Monken noted Thursday of Likely, "hopefully we get (him) back this week. He adds another tool for us." The tight end has missed the Ravens' first three games this season while recovering from foot surgery, but his continued ability to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.