Likely (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Likely was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip issue, but he's already resumed handling full reps and is ready to rock for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns. He's drawn exactly four targets in each of his last two appearances, in which span he's combined for five catches for 77 yards. However, extent of tight end Mark Andrews' involvement in the passing game, and especially the red zone, continues to make Likely difficult to rely on for fantasy purposes.