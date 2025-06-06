Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (hamstring) has been able to participate in OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Armour-Davis was injured throughout the 2024 season, but he ended the campaign sidelined with a hamstring injury. He'll be ready to compete for a roster spot in minicamp and training camp and is most likely to contribute on special teams.
