Armour-Davis (hamstring) has been able to participate in OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Armour-Davis was injured throughout the 2024 season, but he ended the campaign sidelined with a hamstring injury. He'll be ready to compete for a roster spot in minicamp and training camp and is most likely to contribute on special teams.

