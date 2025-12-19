Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Hill (neck) coming back in Week 17 against the Packers or Week 18 against the Steelers is a "real possibility."

Hill will miss a fourth consecutive game while on injured reserve Sunday against the Patriots, but the change-of-pace running back could be back before the conclusion of the regular season. Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali have mixed in behind Derrick Henry during Hill's absence.