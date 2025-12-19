default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Hill (neck) coming back in Week 17 against the Packers or Week 18 against the Steelers is a "real possibility."

Hill will miss a fourth consecutive game while on injured reserve Sunday against the Patriots, but the change-of-pace running back could be back before the conclusion of the regular season. Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali have mixed in behind Derrick Henry during Hill's absence.

More News