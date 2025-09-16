Hill had three carries for seven yards and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards Sunday against the Browns.

Baltimore's run game was uncharacteristically shut down by the Browns on Sunday as Hill and Derrick Henry combined for 14 carries and 30 yards. Hill managed to contribute in the passing game with three grabs after being held to just one three-yard reception in the opener. His playing time remained in line with his Week 1 total as he played 22 snaps. His usage can vary week-to-week, but Hill's snap share sits in the 40 percent range.