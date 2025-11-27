The Ravens placed Hill (neck) on injured reserve Thursday.

Hill will be forced to miss at least Baltimore's next four games due to a neck injury he appears to have sustained during practice. He wasn't listed on Monday's injury report, but then appeared as a non-participant Tuesday and Wednesday. Beginning Thursday versus the Bengals, and until at least Dec. 27 versus the Packers in Week 17, both Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will be in position to handle increased complementary roles behind Derrick Henry.