Hill rushed seven times for 30 yards and caught all three of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers.

Hill played 41 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps in the contest, while fellow running back Kenyan Drake played 51 percent of snaps. With Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) sidelined, Hill saw a bump in his usage. However, the 25-year-old will likely see his role diminish when both Edwards and J.K. Dobbins (knee) make there way back on the field. Hill will likely be difficult to trust when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.