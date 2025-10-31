Hill had a two-yard carry and added two receptions for 13 yards in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.

Hill's 11 snaps marked a season low as Baltimore deployed Keaton Mitchell for roughly the same number of plays as the veteran. Lamar Jackson targeted Hill twice, and he managed to bring both in for receptions. Through eight games, Hill has just one game with more than 20 rushing yards, and his pass-catching has tapered off since the bye with just two combined targets in his last two games. Baltimore heads to Minnesota in Week 10.