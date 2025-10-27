Hill had one carry for two yards and drew zero targets on 19 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Baltimore leaned on Derrick Henry as the primary running back Sunday, and even when Hill was in, he wasn't a featured part of the offense. Hill's usage is volatile week-to-week and depends on game script where Baltimore needs to utilize his blitz pickup and pass-catching skills. Another looming threat to Hill's usage was the reintroduction of Keaton Mitchell to the backfield. Mitchell played just seven snaps but had a strong usage rate with four carries for 43 yards. Hill's role won't be deleted from the offense because he offers elements that Henry and Mitchell do not, but his snap counts could take a hit going forward if Mitchell continues to shine.