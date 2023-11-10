Mitchell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Though he'll take a designation into the weekend, Mitchell's ability to practice fully Friday after he was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant offers hope that his hamstring issue isn't anything too significant. Regardless, Mitchell's status won't be clarified until the Ravens release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Mitchell is active, the Ravens could be inclined to err on the side of caution with their usage of the undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, who broke out for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Week 9 trouncing of the Seahawks. Head coach John Harbaugh had suggested earlier in the week that Mitchell might have earned himself a regular spot in the backfield rotation with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the heels of the big performance, though Mitchell's hamstring injury could put those plans on hold.