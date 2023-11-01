Mitchell (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell was held out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Lions. The undrafted rookie out of East Carolina is trending in the right direction to play Week 9 against the Seahawks.
