Jackson missed Wednesday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't sound too concerned, but it's perhaps worth noting that Jackson has missed an unusual amount of time (mostly practices) due to illnesses throughout his career. The good news for Baltimore is that Jackson got sick early in the week, giving him at least four full days to recover before the Ravens face the Patriots on Sunday night.