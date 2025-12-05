Jackson (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After opening Week 14 prep as limited due to an ankle issue, Jackson didn't practice Thursday, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com afterward that he expected him to be under center Sunday against the Steelers. Jackson may need to practice in full Friday in order to avoid a designation for Week 14, something that will become known once the Ravens post their last injury report of the week.