Jackson (ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jackson is back on the practice field in at least a limited capacity after having missed Wednesday's session due to an ankle issue. He previously began Week 11 prep as a non-participant due to knee soreness but then managed to log two consecutive full practices and suit up for Baltimore's win over the Browns. The Ravens' official Thursday injury report will reveal whether Jackson is on a similar upward trajectory for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.