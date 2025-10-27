Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he's "very confident" Jackson (hamstring) will return to action in Week 9 at Miami, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "I expect him to be out there Thursday," Harbaugh added.

The Ravens have yet to produce their first injury report of the week, but Jackson appears on course to end a three-game absence due to a right hamstring injury. Should he have a setback and end up missing Thursday's contest, Tyler Huntley would get another start after leading the Ravens to a win over the Bears in Week 8.