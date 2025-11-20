Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

For the second straight week, Jackson sat out a Wednesday practice to receive maintenance for an injury. In Week 11, Jackson managed a sore knee, but he's been tending to an ankle issue in Week 12. Much like last week, Jackson was able to upgrade to full activity in practice after sitting out Wednesday, so assuming he maintains full participation in Friday's session, he'll be in the clear to make his fourth consecutive start this Sunday against the Jets. Since returning from a three-game absence Week 9, Jackson has led Baltimore to three consecutive wins while completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 573 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, but he hasn't been his usual productive self as on the ground with an 18-60-0 rushing line over that stretch.