Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday that Jackson (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a sore knee, but then practiced fully Thursday, is a "full go" for Sunday's contest. The star QB may not have WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) to throw to Sunday, however, a context that could lead to Devontez Walker being active for the first time since Week 5, as well as more action for DeAndre Hopkins and/or Tylan Wallace, per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site.