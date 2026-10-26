Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson (ankle) is "in a decent spot" to play Sunday against the Bills, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The coach's comments don't provide much in the way of new insight into the status of Jackson, who has sat out the Ravens' last three games due to what the quarterback has labeled as a left high-ankle sprain. Minter has classified Jackson as day-to-day ahead of the Ravens' past two games, only for the two-time MVP to be ruled out from playing at least a day in advance of both contests. Jackson was at least able to take a notable step forward in his recovery last week by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, so if the signal-caller is able to maintain that level of activity or take on more reps during Week 8 prep, he should have a good chance at returning to action. The Ravens have gone 1-2 and have averaged 17.7 points per game while Tyler Huntley has started in place of Jackson.