Jackson didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Last week, Jackson was deemed a non-participant Wednesday due to knee soreness, but was then able to practice fully both Thursday and Friday. With that in mind, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com previously reported that coach John Harbaugh indicated that the QB's most recent absence was the "same type of situation," which suggests that Jackson could follow the pattern that he did last week, which resulted in him heading into Week 11 action without an injury designation, this time as he manages a different injury issue. Thursday's practice report is destined to provide added context on that front, in any case.