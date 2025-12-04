Jackson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After being listed as a DNP on the first Ravens' injury report from Weeks 11 through 13, Jackson was limited this Wednesday due to an ankle issue, but falling back to no activity one day later now means he won't get a full week of on-field work ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal if he has a designation or is cleared entirely for Week 14 action.