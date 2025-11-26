Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (toe) was a full participant at practice Tuesday.
Jackson opened the week as a non-participant at the team's walkthrough Monday due to an apparent toe issue, but he's now officially all set to play in Week 13. The quarterback has gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown through the air or on the ground, and he'll look to get back to his MVP form in Thursday night's divisional matchup with the Bengals.
