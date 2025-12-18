Jackson (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The Ravens held Jackson out of their first practice of the week Wednesday while he contended with a flu-like illness, but the quarterback took every rep a day later to clear up any concern about his health heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots. Though Jackson has now gone six consecutive weeks without a full slate of practices, he said Thursday that he feels that he's bounced back well from the illness and characterized his absence Wednesday as being "just another rest day," per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.