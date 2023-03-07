The Ravens assigned their franchise tag to Jackson (knee) on Tuesday.
In a statement released by the team, general manager Eric DeCosta noted that the Ravens plan to continue to negotiate with Jackson with the hope of reaching a long-term deal with the quarterback this offseason. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the $32.4 million franchise tag is non-exclusive, which means that the signal-caller can negotiate with other teams. The Ravens, however, retain the right to match any offer sheet Jackson signs, or alternatively accept two first-round draft picks as compensation.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Team optimistic about new deal•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Has support of Harbaugh, DeCosta•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ruled out for wild-card round•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Left knee 'remains unstable'•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not at practice•