Jackson was held out of Wednesday's practice to rest and isn't listed with any injury for Week 15.

The Ravens have listed Jackson with various lower-body injuries this season, including last week after his foot got stepped on during practice. He appeared to have his usual mobility during Sunday's 27-22 loss to Pittsburgh, but it wasn't enough to turn things around for the Ravens and their disappointing offense. On paper, Jackson's Week 15 matchup at Cincinnati is about as good as it gets. However, Jackson finished with no TDs and three turnovers in a home loss to the Bengals just two weeks ago.