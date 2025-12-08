Jackson completed 19 of 35 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson continued his pattern of partial practice weeks ahead of this key divisional matchup, but he looked more agile than he has in recent games. With the help of a long rush of nine as well as a six-yard touchdown scamper just before halftime, Jackson logged his most rushing yards since Week 4 -- when he originally suffered a hamstring injury. He was boom or bust as a passer, as he connected with Zay Flowers for three gains of more than 30 yards but still ended up with an inefficient 6.3 yards per attempt. As was the case in Week 13, Jackson could have added a touchdown to his ledger, as he appeared to complete a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to Isaiah Likely, but the play was controversially overturned. Though it still wasn't Jackson's strongest performance, this was a step forward from his recent level of play.