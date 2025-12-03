Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited practice Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The last three Wednesdays Jackson logged 'DNPs' as he managed knee, ankle and toe injuries. This time around, the star QB practiced in a limited fashion, with his ankle being cited as the issue for his listing. At this stage there's nothing to suggest that Jackson is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Steelers, a notion that would be confirmed if he practices fully by Friday.
