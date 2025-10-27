Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Listed as full Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant at Monday's walkthrough.
Jackson's listed activity level to begin Week 9 prep backs up language from coach John Harbaugh earlier Monday, when he told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, "I feel very confident about it. I expect him to be out there Thursday." Jackson thus appears to have a good chance to put an end to a three-game absence due to a right hamstring injury for the Ravens' Week 9 contest at Miami.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Coach confident of imminent return•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Might not play Week 8•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Questionable after full practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Works fully Friday, per coach•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Practicing again Friday•