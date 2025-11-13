Jackson (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Jackson was deemed a 'DNP' on Wednesday due to knee soreness, but a day later he was able to work fully and moved around well in the process, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, which paves the way for Jackson to play Sunday against the Browns. In his last outing, the star QB completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 176 yards with a touchdown, while adding nine carries for 36 yards in the Ravens' Week 10 win over the Vikings.