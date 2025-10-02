Jackson (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley noted Wednesday that the Ravens have been tight-lipped about Jackson's chances of playing Sunday against the Texans, but back-to-back DNPs don't bode well for the star QB's Week 5 availability. In any case, Friday's final injury will provide context in that regard, but if Jackson is unable to play this weekend, Cooper Rush would be in line to start in his place, with Tyler Huntley a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.