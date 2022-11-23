Jackson missed practice Wednesday due to a listed hip injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, coach John Harbaugh relayed that Jackson, who "had an issue" stemming from Baltimore's Week 11 game, is slated to play Sunday against the Jaguars, but the team wanted to "hold (the QB) back and let him rest" Wednesday. We'll revisit Jackson's status Thursday, but a return to practice in any capacity would help solidify his Week 12 availability.
