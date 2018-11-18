Jackson completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati and added 117 yards on 27 carries.

Runs of 12 and 21 yards helped ease Jackson in during his first drive as a starter, setting up an Alex Collins touchdown. Though he completed a solid clip of his passes, the majority of those throws were underneath and a scramble-turned-interception to start the second half showed some of the lack of comfort Jackson appears to still have as a more traditional passer. There's no question that Jackson gives defenses a lot to think about, but how he's to be evaluated from a fantasy perspective is unlike that of just about any other passer in the league. Do the rushing yards make up for a conservative passing offense? If starter Joe Flacco (hip) doesn't return in Week 12, Jackson will enjoy a friendly matchup against an Oakland defense similar in scheme as Cincinnati, one that sports a bottom-five ranking in opponent passer rating allowed and bottom 10 in YPC allowed (4.8).