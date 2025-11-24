Jackson was listed as non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a toe issue, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

In Week 11, knee soreness led to a Wednesday 'DNP' for Jackson, while in Week 12 an ankle issue was cited for the QB's absence that Wednesday. This time around, Jackson is listed with a toe injury, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest that his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals is in any danger. Tuesday's injury report will provide further context on that front, but it's worth noting that each of the last two weeks Jackson practiced fully both Thursday and Friday.