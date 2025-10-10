Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With Jackson in line to log his third straight 'DNP' this week, the star QB is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Rams. Such an outcome could be solidified once Friday's final injury report is posted, and in that event Cooper Rush would be slated to handle another starting turn for the Ravens this weekend before they head into a Week 7 bye.