Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

It remains to be seen if the star QB's absence is deemed rest-related or if Jackson is still managing the knee issue that kept him out of last Wednesday's practice. Jackson followed that 'DNP' up with consecutive full sessions before heading into Week 11 action without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks in the team's subsequent win over the Browns, a similar pattern could unfold as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches.