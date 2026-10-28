Jackson (ankle) was spotted on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Jackson hasn't played since Week 4, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout last week. While it won't be known until the Ravens release their first Week 8 injury report later Wednesday whether Jackson was able to upgrade to full participation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the quarterback is "believed to be close to 100 percent" and is tracking toward playing Sunday in Buffalo. During the open portion of Wednesday's session, Jackson seemed to be moving around better than he was a week ago, though he was still doing some light running with his sprained left ankle taped up, per Hensley.