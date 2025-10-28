Ravens' Lamar Jackson: On track to return in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Jackson noted after the practice that he is "100 percent healthy" and is trending toward making his return from a three-game absence against the Dolphins on Thursday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The superstar QB has been recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4 against Kansas City, which may still impact his mobility. With Jackson healthy enough to play, Tyler Huntley will revert to backup duties while Cooper Rush serves as the emergency third quarterback.
